Kenya lifts ban on open cultivation of GM crops

Some of their major concerns include the potential harmful effects that genetically modified agriculture could have on smallholder farms, existing crops, the environment and people’s long-term health. However, the annual report published by the US trade representative office in March highlighted how the ban had had a significant impact on food aid as well as the US agricultural exports to East Africa’s commercial hub. As Kenya struggles with drought and food security, the presidency issued a statement authorising the open cultivation and import of white genetically modified maize. The deadly drought has managed to impact 23 of Kenya’s 47 counties, greatly impacting the country’s food security. A report published by Associated Press mentioned the cabinet’s decision on adopting biotechnology as a means of dealing with the ongoing issues of drought and food security. It further discussed significantly redefining Kenya’s agriculture by adopting pest and disease resistant crops
Related Articles
SEC: No recruitment exercise ongoing
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has faulted reports that it is conducting any recruitment exercise as being circulated in several websites and blogs. The commission, in a statement, said: “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to several websites and blogs purportedly affiliated to the commission, which are said to […]
NADDC’s property, equipment rot away nation wide, says ex-boss
Several billions of naira invested by the Federal Government in acquiring massive land and equipment for automotive projects may have gone down the drain, a former Acting Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Mr Luqman Mamudu, has said. He stated this in Abuja, where chief executive officers of auto companies and […]
EIB unveils €50m Africa pharmaceutical manufacturing initiative
The European Investment Bank has launched the first ever scheme to strengthen local production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Africa and scale up drug manufacturing essential to improve public health. The EIB’s new €50 million pharmaceutical investment initiative, initiated together with kENUP Foundation, will contribute to reducing dependency on drug imports and address medical […]
