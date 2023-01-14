Sports

Kenya suspends 16 footballers, coaches over fixing allegations

Kenya’s Football Federation has suspended 14 players and two coaches for match-fixing allegations after receiving a tip-off about cheating in the national league.

Among those suspended on Friday were six players from Zoo Kericho FC, which was found guilty of match-fixing by FIFA’s integrity unit in 2021 and expelled from the Kenyan Premier League.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said it had suspended those accused, including one player from reigning Kenyan premiership side Tusker, until the matter was formally investigated.

“Football Kenya Federation has received confidential reports alleging the involvement of various players and officials in match fixing activities,” the organisation said in a statement posted on its website.

“In an effort to protect the integrity of the league … the federation has with immediate effect provisionally suspended these individuals pending the investigations of the matter by the FIFA and FKF integrity department.”

The organisation advised all FKF members to “avoid any sporting-related contact” with the suspended players and coaches during the suspension period.

In February 2020, FIFA banned four Kenyan players – one for life – over an “international conspiracy” to fix league matches.

Five Kenyan referees were later suspended over the same scandal.

Kenya returned to international football in November after being suspended by FIFA in February 2022 over the alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee.

In 2004, FIFA suspended Kenya for three months for government interference, but the situation was reversed after the country accepted to draw up new statutes.

*Courtesy: aljazeera

 

