Kenya, Tanzania partner on regional tourism drive in Africa

Kenya and Tanzania have partnered to pave the way for regional and intra-African tourism drive, taking advantage of their shared wildlife and tourism resources across each one’s territorial borders, reports Eturbonews.com. A move by the two African countries to cooperate in trade and tourism was taken two weeks before the recent celebration of Africa Day on May 25 by African countries to commemorate the foundation of the African Union Organisation now known as Africa Union (AU) on May 25, 1963.

Tanzania President, Samia Suluhu, had earlier made a two-day State visit to Kenya where she held talks with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta, targeting the development of trade and movement of people between the two neighboring countries. The two heads of state among others agreed to eliminate barriers hindering smooth flow of trade and people between them while they instructed their respective officials to initiate and conclude trade talks to bridge significant differences between the two East Africa countries.

Movement of people also include local, regional, and foreign tourists visiting Kenya, Tanzania, and the entire East African region. “We noted that trade between Kenya and Tanzania is facing some administrative challenges. They include non-tariff barriers and other restrictions, which are frustrating investment between our two countries,” said Kenyatta shortly after the historic meeting. East African countries have resolved to advance regional tourism cooperation to help unlock potential in the region. Regional shared services are to be provided to all categories of visitors and tourists including ground transport, air transport, and accommodation facilities. The East African Community’s ability to position itself as a leading tourism destination has been a good example of regional cooperation in travel in Africa.

Introduction of the East Africa Tourist Visa allows travel between Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, boosting regional tourism and creating opportunities for tourists to explore the diversity of multiple destinations in the region. Though the third stage gave us a wow view, however, we settled for the second stage.

