Kenya: William Ruto wins presidential poll

Deputy President William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election amid dramatic scenes. He narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga, taking 50.5 per cent of the vote, according to the official results. The announcement was delayed amid scuffles and allegations of vote-rigging by Odinga’s campaign team, reports the BBC.

 

Four of the seven members of the electoral commission refused to endorse the result, saying it was “opaque”. “We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of this last phase of the general election,” said Juliana Cherera, the vice-chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

 

“We are going to give a comprehensive statement… and again we urge Kenyans to keep calm,” she added. Odinga’s party agent earlier alleged that there were “irregularities” and “mismanagement” in the election.

 

This was the first time Ruto, 55, had run for president. He has served as deputy president for 10 years, but fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who backed Odinga to succeed him.

 

The 77-year-old former prime minister, who got 48.8% of the vote, was running for president for the fifth time. Electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said he had done his duty despite receiving threats.

 

“We have walked the journey of ensuring that Kenyans get a free, fair and credible election. It has not been an easy journey – right now two of my commissioners and the CEO are injured,” he said.

 

