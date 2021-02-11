Kenyan banks’ bad loan woes, worse than Nigerian peers

Kenyan lenders face more challenges managing bad loans this year than their Nigerian counterparts even as credit losses threaten to increase in both nations, Renaissance Capital has said. According to Bloomberg, Adesoji Solanke, director for frontier and sub-Saharan Africa banks at Renaissance Capital in London, said that banks in Kenya were more exposed to small- and medium-sized companies as well as retail businesses, which are more sensitive to economic shocks. He noted that Nigerian lenders had larger exposure to dollar loans and big firms, with a higher capacity to survive downturns. Specifically, he stated that while Kenyan banks tend to sit on dead-weight loans for longer because they are required to exhaust all recovery options before scrapping the debt, Nigerian banks typically write-off fully provisioned loans after a year on their books.
Related Articles
Group chides lawmakers over hasty loan approval
A non-governmental organisation, the Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), has berated members of the National Assembly for their penchant for hasty loan approval. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, by the Board Chairman, ACUF, Dr. Chiwuike Uba, faulted the culpability of the National Assembly that seems to be in a haste to approve loans, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Inlaks’ code Academy trains next-generation software developers
Inlaks Innovation Lab, thehatch, has commenced its three-month software programming training for graduates under the auspices of thehatch Code Academy. Although initially scheduled to begin in April, the training was postponed due to the global pandemic situation. According to a statement from the company, 15 shortlisted participants have now begun thehatch Coding Bootcamp online. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FMDQ gets SEC’s nod for CCP registration
The Nigerian financial market recorded a ground-breaking and game changing milestone following the successful registration of FMDQ Clear Limited by the Securities and Exchange Commission to become Nigeria’s premier Central Counterparty (CCP). FMDQ in a statement made available to newsmen noted that as a critical and much needed financial market infrastructure, this laudable achievement redefines […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)