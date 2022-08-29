Sports

Kenyan cyclist, Kangangi, dies in crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi has died following a high-speed crash in a race in the United States on Saturday.
The 33-year-old, who raced for the East African based Team Amani, was taking part in the Overland gravel race in Vermont – a 59-mile dirt-road contest including almost 7,000ft of climbing, reports the BBC.
“Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband and son,” the team said in a statement.
“Gaping holes are left when giants fall. Sule was a giant.
“Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realisation of his dream.”
Kangangi finished third in the Tour of Rwanda in 2017 while racing for the German UCI Continental team, Bike Aid, before switching to gravel racing. His latest team, Amani, sets out to “support the development of young East African cyclists” primarily from Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya,
“My heartfelt condolences to his family, and the entire cycling community, that has lost a talented cyclist, a mentor and a friend,” Rachel Ruto, the wife of president-elect William Ruto of Kenya, posted on Twitter.
“We will all miss him as an individual. Kenya has lost a champion.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Results improving but Juve still not back in the groove

Posted on Author Reporter

  In a season of many more downs than ups, three successive wins without conceding a goal in all competitions is a positive for Juventus ahead of their trip to Venezia on Saturday, but their performances are still causing concern. Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juve for a second spell as coach has not gone to […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Cuban coach for Nigeria wrestlers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Team Nigeria opens camp in Bayelsa weekend The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has revealed that the federation has concluded plans to recruit a Cuban coach to help the Nigeria wrestlers ahead of the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Bayelsa State commissioner for sports said the reason for appointing […]
Sports

Manchester Utd want to extend Cavani’s contract

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United are already looking to extend Edinson Cavani’s contract, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Uruguay striker, 33, joined on a one-year deal in October, with the option of a further year. He has started only one Premier League game but has scored three goals in eight games and came off the bench to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica