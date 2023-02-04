Kenyans, Ethiopians dominate 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Charles Ogundiya

As it has been since the first edition of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the eighth edition of the race and the first as a Gold Label event was not left out with Kenyans and Ethiopians dominating the 2023 edition of the race.

After finishing second in 2022, Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech returned this year to claim the ultimate prize as he breasted the tape in 2:14:06 with Dekeba Shefa of Ethiopia and Kenya’s Bernard Sang finishing second and third in 2:14:54 and 2:17:14 respectively.

Ethiopian Guta Alemenesh Herpha made it another first finish in the women’s category of the race, repeating her 2018 feat by winning the race in 2:40:42 with her compatriot, Urisa Kebene Chala taking the second position in 2:40:44 and Kenyan Naomi Maiyo, repeating her 2022 result placing third in 2:40:56.

The Nigerian race was won by Gyang Boyi Nyango with Adamu Shehu Muazu and Friday Yohanna finishing in second and third position respectively.

Finishing in10th position, Deborah Pam was the first Nigeria female to finish the race. Elizabeth Nuhu and Dimatu Yahana ending the race in second and third positions.

