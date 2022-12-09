Sports

Kenya’s Wanyama returns to international scene

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama announced his return to international soccer on Thursday after a meeting with Sports Minister of Kenya Ababu Namwamba, a year after announcing his retirement from the national team.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Celtic player joined Major League Soccer club CF Montreal in March 2020.

Wanyama captained Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

The 31-year-old retired from international duty last year after not being selected for the World Cup qualifiers.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ligue 1: Mbappe scores twice as PSG beat St Etienne

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kylian Mbappe’s double led Paris St Germain’s recovery as they came from a goal down to beat struggling St Etienne 3-1 on Saturday and extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 16 points. French forward Mbappe scored either side of halftime and then turned provider for Danilo Pereira to head home […]
Sports

Liverpool beat Chelsea in FA Cup final shootout

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Liverpool remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple after winning the FA Cup following another Wembley penalty shootout against Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s side repeated their Carabao Cup final victory in February, the decisive moment coming when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson saved Mason Mount’s spot-kick, leaving Kostas Tsimikas to secure Liverpool’s second trophy of the season. […]
Sports

JUST IN-Eugene 2022: Kerley wins 100m gold in US clean sweep

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fred Kerley won his first individual World Championship title as he led an American clean sweep of the men’s 100m medals on home soil. The 27-year-old, who won Olympic silver last year, won in 9.86 seconds as Marvin Bracy edged out Trayvon Bromell for silver on reaction time in Eugene, reports the BBC. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica