Kenya’s Wanyama returns to international scene

Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama announced his return to international soccer on Thursday after a meeting with Sports Minister of Kenya Ababu Namwamba, a year after announcing his retirement from the national team.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Celtic player joined Major League Soccer club CF Montreal in March 2020.

Wanyama captained Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

The 31-year-old retired from international duty last year after not being selected for the World Cup qualifiers.

*Courtesy: Reuters

