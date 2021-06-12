Kerae Records unveils new EP by MMZY

After its 2020 run, Kerae Records is building on its achievements for a better outing in 2021 with the release of a new EP by the label’s flagship artiste, Mmzy. The EP titled; Ascent, which features musical appearances from notable Nigerian music stars, like Teni and Terri, is the first offering by the music act this year and it is meant to thrill his fans and also help them focus on their goals for a post-pandemic world. According to the label founder and CEO, Ukeje Elendu, better known as UK Elendu, the EP is an exciting, bold project and the ‘Animal’ track, which was inspired by the endemic corruption in the Nigerian socio-political and economic terrain.

“These corrupt politicians in agbada gave birth to the spotl i g h t song and now the focus is on MMZY’s new EP, ‘Ascent.’ They have taken down his Instagram page, threatening some stations to censor the song’s truth, and even went as far as flagging the video on YouTube,” he says. On the potentials of the EP, UK Elendu said: “We just dropped the EP ‘Ascent’ which features great musical performances from Nigerian singers, Teni and Terri, which is doing amazing just as expected. We aim to top the charts and leave an imprint in the minds of the listeners.”

On other plans by the label, UK Elendu disclosed that: “We also have a single from our other artiste, Don Willy. So, with new song and an EP from Mmzy, who is such a talented artiste and with already over 100 songs recorded already, I believe it’s going to be a fantastic year for the label.”

