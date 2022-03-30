Metro & Crime

Kerosene explodes in Cross River, burnt 2 sibblings

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Two siblings have been severely burnt as a result of kerosene explosion in Obubra LGA of Cross River State. Father of the children who chose not to name the children, Mr Washington Udoh, said the incident occurred last weekend in the evening in a church compound where he had escaped to with them to hide following a communal clash at Ochon in Obubra Local Government Area which claimed the lives of some people. According to Udoh, the kerosene was bought from a hawker, “We have tried to locate the hawker and his guardian in vain.

I was not present when the incident happened, but neighbours had to rescue my children who are 11 and 13 on my behalf. I thought the church was safer when I escaped from the deadly communal clash. “The burn was severe. They have been in the General Hospital in Obubra where they are receiving treatment.” He appealed for financial support from the public because, according to him, “I am a full time priest.” He disclosed that doctors said he may have to take his children home because of the high cost, while they could come to his house to carry out the treatment.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

