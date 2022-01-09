Keshi: Don’t expect much from Buhari in 2022

In this interview, a former Charge d’Affaires for the Embassy of Nigeria in The Hague, Netherlands and one time Consul-General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Georgia. Ambassador Joe Keshi, tells ONWUKA NZESHI that not much should be expected in this last lap of President Muhammadu Buhari’s journey

What are your expectations of the Buhari administration in the New Year?

I am not sure that most Nigerians expect much from this government as we enter 2022. This is because 2022 will completely be overshadowed by elections and particularly by the politics of succession. So you’ll find out that there will be absolutely less governance activities and more politics all over the country. In summary, many people have said that they don’t expect much. But in any case, it is true that he has only one more year to go. So what is the big deal? Election is on the way. The unfortunate thing is that if the whole process is not well managed it will probably deepen the current situation in which we have found ourselves. What’s your advice for the administration? If I were to advise, I will say that despite these ugly situations, I just think that Nigerians should not lose hope. I’m not too sure that my comments will be for the government only. I think that my comments will be more for the people, Nigerians themselves. 2022 gives them an opportunity to correct whatever mistakes they have made in the past, not only at the federal level but also at the state level. Most times, all of us seem to focus on the situation at the federal level, leaving out the states. How many states are creating employment opportunities, for example? We’ve got to look at what is going on in all the states in this country. We need to know that a lot more needs to be done in the states. All of us need to realise that if the states do not work, the federation will not work. So, I sincerely hope that the people of Nigeria will begin to drop whatever sentiments they have, whether it is religious or ethnic … that they will drop them in 2022 and look for credible, knowledgeable and visionary leaders that can perform and deliver this country from the current situation. We cannot be doing what we’ve been doing in the last six years and expect the changes we talk about. What do you mean by that? In the last six years, we’ve been handing over everything to God. We end every conversations in this country with statements like: ‘God dey. Let’s leave it to God. God will take care of everything.’ But God will not take care of anything. He has already given us the ability, the faculty to solve our problems. Other nations around the world have used the same gifts that the Almighty God gave them to reorder their society into what it is today. But here, we are all saying that ‘God dey,’ God will come and do it. No, he will not come to do it because he has given us the capacity. Now if we on our own continue to elect bad leaders because of sentiments, we will pay the price and that is the price we are paying today. So, what agenda are you setting in that direction? I’m not setting any agenda for anybody, but I’m just going to ask Nigerians to think seriously as we enter into 2022. If Nigerians genuinely love this country; if Nigerians genuinely care for this country; if Nigerians care for their own future, for their own welfare and wellbeing, they now have the opportunity to elect a new set of leaders. It doesn’t make a difference which party they belong to as long as they think that the person can deliver. If unfortunately they can’t deliver, don’t worry, next election, we try another set of leaders. One day, we will get it right. For me, this is what I expect in 2022 because if you look at every segment of our society, you will see that things are not right. Look, at the number of retirees who are dying at relatively young ages – some in their 60s and 70s. Why? Their pension are not being paid, there are no good medical services and even where there are, it is becoming so expensive. Look at the price of a bottle of vitamin C for example, in some pharmacies in Abuja. They are going for N7,000, N8,000 and N9,000. When you go to some of these pharmacies and you’ll see all kinds of imported imitations of these vitamins and you don’t even know which one is working and which one is not working. There seem to be no direction or regulation from the Ministry of Health and its agencies. We are talking of COVID19, but go round this country and see how many people care about wearing masks. In fact, when it pleases those in NCDC, they just come out and issue a statement but by and large, everybody continues to operate as if nothing is happening. This thing is going round the world, it’s increasing and all we just needed to do was clear directives from the leadership of appropriate agencies. Wear your mask, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowded places. We no longer hear those messages. In every facet of our national life, there is a complete neglect and failure of leadership and that’s because of the choices that Nigerians continue to make and this is why I hope that in 2022, people will reason and say damn the consequences; vote for the right people. It is not only when your brother is there. Your brother has been there for six years, what has happened to your region? If you want a change, about how we do things in what form would that be? I pray that in 2022, Nigerians will have more empathy and more sympathy for themselves. The government reads about some of these atrocities committed in some parts of the North and then pretend that they don’t know what is going on. The rest of us follow the same lack of empathy. We read some of these things in the newspapers and just move on or we shout for one day and that is the end. How can 27 innocent people be in a bus, you hijack the bus, take away all their belongings and you set the bus on fire? There is no outrage from government and there is no outrage from the people of this country. It’s like a nightmare to me. That lady journalist that cried out loud the other day, everybody missed the message she was trying to convey. The message was not just about Buhari’s inaction, the message was about the lack of humanity in the society. A group of men raped a woman, they poured acid on her and burnt her. They didn’t stop there, they sent a video to her family. What can be more inhuman? Even this did not move us. There was no outrage, there was no anger expressed and government did not come out to say, we are going after them. In other words, we are indirectly telling to do whatever they like, nobody is coming after you. It hurts me when I think of those two incidents. Then, people went about celebrating their birthdays and travelling round the world to go and attend trade shows. The people are dying. Your own people are dying. No outrage, nothing and every Sunday we go to the church, every Friday we go to the mosque. We even kill people because of religion. At the point we need to show our humanity, we don’t even realise it. We all think that rushing to church on Sundays or rushing to the mosque every Friday or praying all over the place is anything beneficial without actually living according to the teachings of Christ – love your neighbour as yourself.

