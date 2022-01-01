Keshi: Don’t expect much from PMB

A former Consul General of the Nigerian Consulate in Atlanta Georgia, United States, Amb Joe Keshi has charged Nigerians not to expect much from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration which has barely seventeen (17) months left of its eight – year tenure.

Keshi a seasoned diplomat and one-time Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said 2022 will be “completely overshadowed” by elections and the politics of succession in Nigeria.

In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, he postulated that under such an atmosphere there will be “absolutely” less governance activities and more politics all over the country.

