News Top Stories

Keshi: Don’t expect much from PMB

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

A former Consul General of the Nigerian Consulate in Atlanta Georgia, United States, Amb Joe Keshi has charged Nigerians not to expect much from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration which has barely seventeen (17) months left of its eight – year tenure.

 

Keshi a seasoned diplomat and one-time Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said 2022 will be “completely overshadowed” by elections and the politics of succession in Nigeria.

 

In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, he postulated that under such an atmosphere there will be “absolutely” less governance activities and more politics all over the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FCT tops list as NCDC confirms 126 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the most cases on Sunday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 126 new coronavirus infections. According to the breakdown, FCT recorded 30 new positive samples, followed by Lagos with 24 cases, and Rivers with 23. While the latest figure is the lowest for new cases […]
News Top Stories

Stop stirring religious crisis, CAN cautions Muslim leaders

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cautioned Muslim leaders who were in the habit of promoting violence and trouble in the country, to stop in order to avoid stirring up a religious crisis. A statement made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola yesterday in Abuja, expressed worry and disappointment […]
News

Akeredolu tasks NDDC on fund drive

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said it was high time the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) considers exploring avenues of making money for the overall interest of its mandate areas. According to Akeredolu, who advised the NDDC to partner states with potentials through investment opportunities, which he said would be beneficial to the states […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica