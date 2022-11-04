Kessandu’s tussle with Ala: Whatever the gods give the gods take

The fifth episode of Showmax’s original limited series, Diiche, was a revelation of truths, halftruths, and what might be a prediction of Diiche’s future. Sieving through Kessandu Anyanwu’s memories was a real eye-opener. In the previous episode, we learnt that Kessandu Anywanu had a lot to explain, but no one could have fathomed the full depth of her revelation. As the Igbo saying goes, ‘a lean goat cannot be fattened on Nkwo market day’, which means good things take time; be patient, an advice Diiche’s mother refused to heed in her early years. Following the police investigation into the mysterious 50 million Naira found in Nnamdi’s account, Kessandu had to confess the purpose of the money, which took us back to her early life. The flashback showed a 30-year-old Kessandu, her husband, Afam, and their struggles through infertility and miscarriages in the early years of their marriage.

Their situation seemed manageable until Afam’s family brought a young lady from the village following Kessandu’s sixth miscarriage. In a bid to have a child and possibly save her marriage, her dying hope eventually took her from the doorsteps of the Catholic faith to the water banks of Ala, the river goddess. Three months after, her visit to the goddess granted her wish under two conditions – her child must not swim in a body of water that leads to the sea and must get married before her 30th birthday.

However, the pregnancy led to a separation from her husband, Afam, who couldn’t believe that she was three weeks pregnant because the last time he slept with his wife was three months ago. Moving on with her life, Kessandu settled with her new reality and was happy with her pregnancy until she got the sad news of her husband’s death.

Her sadness wasn’t for long though, as the news of her husband’s death coincided with the birth of her twin daughters. It was double joy for her – except that wasn’t Ala’s plan. The priestess, Kesaandu’s mediator with Ala, insisted the new mother chose one of the twins to live and the other to die. Although one of the twins was sent back, her spirit followed Diiche around, became her ‘imaginary friend’, and made Diiche a “strange” child. In another desperate bid to save her then fifteen-year-old child, Kesaandu consulted a spiritualist who succeeded in separating the twins by locking the spirit in a box under the ocean, explaining the actress’ strange affiliation with any body of water.

On the night of Nnamdi’s murder, Diiche was pulled into the ocean by her twin sister which takes Diiche’s place in the real world. Back to the present, the episode’s last scene showed Diiche unwillingly exchanging places with her spirit twin in the sea after Nnamdi pushed her too close to the sea. Is it safe to say that Diiche’s twin sister killed Nnamdi following her emergence from the water? Follow Diiche’s story to the end as the finale drops next week.

