Kevin De Bruyne Still A Doubt For Madrid Crunch Tie

Kevin De Bruyne missed out on Manchester City’s clash against Fulham on Sunday through injury after putting in a masterclass performance midweek against Arsenal on home soil.

The Belgian midfielder netted twice against Mikel Arteta’s side, but he was forced to miss his team’s 2-1 win away at Fulham.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, Pep Guardiola said “De Bruyne doesn’t feel good,”.

“He has some injury and he couldn’t travel. I don’t know how long [he will be unavailable].”