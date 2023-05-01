Kevin De Bruyne Still A Doubt For Madrid Crunch Tie

Kevin De Bruyne missed out on Manchester City’s clash against Fulham on Sunday through injury after putting in a masterclass performance midweek against Arsenal on home soil.
The Belgian midfielder netted twice against Mikel Arteta’s side, but he was forced to miss his team’s 2-1 win away at Fulham.
Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, Pep Guardiola said “De Bruyne doesn’t feel good,”.
“He has some injury and he couldn’t travel. I don’t know how long [he will be unavailable].”
There is still more than a week to go for the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals between Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Meanwhile, The Citizens will host West Ham on Wednesday and Leeds on Saturday in their bid to defend their Premier League title. It remains to be seen whether De Bruyne will be fit enough to feature in the game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.