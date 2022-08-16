Kevin Ejiofor: A rich life of sequels

Kevin Ejiofor, former Acting Director General, Federal Radio Corporation (FRCN), and veteran information manager, proudly represents a distinguished generation of broadcasters in Nigeria. Ejiofor’s distinguished career, which spans broadcasting and marketing communication, began over fifty years ago.

Beginning as a clerk in the National Archives in Enugu, he as at various times, held positions as Presenter and Producer, Radio Biafra (1967-1970); Producer/ Commentator Sports and Outside Broadcast (Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria), Scriptwriter/Producer, Drama, and Head of Talks (Voice of Nigeria, VoN) 1971-1985); Chief Information Officer/Director of Information (Old Anambra State, including present day Enugu, Anambra and Ebony states) 1985- 1989; Corporate Affairs Manager, Cadbury Nigeria PLC, 1989-1997; Founder/CEO Image Consultant Limited Lagos (1997-2002); Executive Director, FRCN Enugu National Station (2002-2005); Acting Director General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN (2005-2006); CEO, City FM Lagos (2008-2010).

He was also President of URTNA, the Pan African union of radio and television organisations. During his tenure he was able to reposition and rechristen the pan-African body as the Africa Union of Broadcasting (AUB) in place of the old URTNA. Nigeria was unanimously voted to retain the presidency of the new Union in recognition of his seminal work in bringing this about.

Although in 2007 Mr. Ejiofor re- tired from the FRCN, he was not yet done with broadcasting as he emerged as the promoter and founding Managing Director of City FM Lagos a year after. He was at City FM for three years before taking his exit and returning to Enugu his home city where he now lives.

A widely travelled man, Mr. Ejiofor is a Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, a Registered Practitioner of Advertising in Nigeria, a member of the Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON) and a Board member of the Christopher Kolade Foundation (CKF) Lagos.

With Mr. Ejiofor, there is never an idle moment. He is the initiator and founding Board Member of the Music Society of Enugu (MUSE) and is currently the Honorary Executive Director of the Life in My City Art Festival – the annual art pan Nigerian festival for young Nigerian artists which has just celebrated its 10th anniversary. He was a member of the Enugu Coal City Centenary Committee.

A truly creative mind whose main hobby is reading and praise singing, Mr. Ejiofor’s plays and short stories have been broadcast on the BBC, NTA and Radio Nigeria. His many articles have been published in the Guardian, the then Enugu based Renaissance/ Daily Star and the Commonwealth Magazine and Media Review.

With his bundle of energy, many are not eager to conclude that Kevin Ejiofor has truly retired from broadcasting, even at 79. Kevin Ejiofor was 85 on Saturday. Happy Birthday, Sir.

Nwakanma, a journalist, writes from Lagos

