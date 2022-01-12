Kevin Olu: Africa’s richest man, Dangote, influences my drive for business excellence

Delta State business entrepreneur and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Hon. Kevin Olu, has been speaking on how Africa’s richest person and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote shaped and influenced his business drive and quest for the attainment of success in the dynamic business world.

Kevin Olu, who hails from the renowned Fregene family in Fregene quarter at Ogwanja in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area, has also opened up on the reasons which made him to settle for Dangote as his sole pick of role model in business.

While admitting that he is a deep fond admirer of the cement and sugar business mogul because of his dexterity and ochtopoidal trajectory in the business world, Kevin Olu, who is the CEO

of Orit-winors Nig Ltd and First Triple Billionaire, told reporters during an elaborate press conference in his company’s corporate headquarters in Delta State, said he was able to attain much success in his business enterprises because of diligence, hard work and continuous research on customers changing demands

Dwelling on his choice of Dangote, Kevin Olu, a Business Administration Diploma and Bachelor of Science degree holder in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma, Edo State, said he remains moved by Dangote’s humane and humble disposition to people, irrespective of their class, background, ethnic cleaving and religious disposition.

“My role model in business here in Nigeria is Aliko Dangote. He is someone I hold in high esteem and I have met him twice and he is someone God has ordained and I wish for God to take me to that level, and I also want the Almighty to give me a broader knowledge and bird’s-eye view of all things business in business, which in turn will catapult my business ventures into top blue chip companies,” Kevin Olu said.

Speaking on how his adventure in business has panned out so far and how he has been able to withstand and overcome the treacherous and tortuous climate, Kevin Olu said, “to rise from the obscurity of life to the stardom is not so easy, but it is possible to attain success from nowhere if only the person could be serious and be hardworking.

“This is my story. I thank God today that I could get to where I am now because I made my way abroad to make it in life. I worked and struggled my way to the success I attained today,” Kevin Olu added.

Some of Kevin Olu’s business concerns range from from interests in equipment, vessels’ parts and marine equipment.

He was exposed to these businesses when he travelled to seek greener pastures in Europe and though the journey was rough and tough in the beginning, Kevin Olu has turned things around to become a reference point in his line of business

Besides being an accomplished and successful business entrepreneur, Kevin Olu is a grassroots politician of of sagacity and capacity.

“I further went for different courses abroad in London. I came back to Nigeria and I went into politics. I contested for the House of Assembly in Delta State in the year 2015, but I stepped down for the incumbent and after a year, they made me the Special Adviser Special Duties to Governor Uduaghan, later I was appointed the Senior Special Assistant on Waterways and Land Security in the government Dr Okowa, got promoted as the Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Relations,” Kevin Olu added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...