Key summer for Manchester United after poor season

Manchester United have underperformed yet again. It has been worse than the previous seasons, and not even sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer solved things. It means the club has to do changes all over again this summer.

The changes are already being made anyway; the announcement of new manager Erik ten Hag is a key step towards addressing their plight. The hope for fans is that this will be just the first of many steps towards reclaiming their lost glory.

A loss to Arsenal in their last game left United sixth in the league standings, six points below the top four and having played a game more. A return to the Champions League will be an uphill task and in their current form, even the free football tips on Wincomparator will not favor them as they prepare to face Chelsea next.

The biggest changes we expect at United are not in the boardroom; they are in the playing unit. A number of players are set to leave as the club makes moves for the long term good and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has indicated that the club needs to sign up to 10 players. So, who are some of the players we expect to see departing?

Paul Pogba leads this list. The Frenchman, a big name in the game, hasn’t played to his full potential in the last few seasons and is said to be a divisive figure in the changing room. He seems to enjoy his game more with France on international duty than at United. Pogba is heading to the final weeks of his United contract and hasn’t been offered a new one. He is said to be on PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus’ radars.

Jesse Lingard has had an uncertain future at Manchester United for a while now. After a great loan spell at West Ham United, it was expected he would leave at the start of this season but was convinced to stay on and has struggled for game time. Tottenham is said to be a keen follower and Lingard could leave this summer.

Juan Mata is also set to leave, after eight years with the club, the most recent of which he has been given limited play time. At 33, Mata has made only eight appearances for United this season and as his contract runs out, there hasn’t been any move to extend.

Nemanja Matic has already declared he will leave United at the end of this season. The midfielder has the option to extend by a year his United deal but has opted to walk out so that is an issue Erik ten Hag will have no control over.

Edison Cavani hasn’t featured regularly this season because of injuries, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s return has also been cited as a reason for his declining game time. The 35-year old rejected a move to South America in favor of a one year extension at United but his time at Old Trafford seems to be up after making just 12 league appearances this season.

