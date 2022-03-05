Keyamo: Buhari has scored high marks in creation of jobs, infrastructure

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour, says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has scored high marks in the provision of jobs and infrastructure.

Keyamo spoke during the special day for the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair.

He said the Federal Government is committed to promoting skills acquisition to ensure competitiveness and economic emancipation.

The minister said the Federal Government is discussing with other African countries on the proposed single Eco currency initiative to strengthen bilateral ties with neighbouring countries for effective mobilization of resources.

“Nigeria is striving to borrow a leaf from the big economies such as China, South Korea, Malaysia and India, who have consistently invested in their skills and small scale entrepreneurship development to command global attention,” Keyamo said.

“It is incontrovertible that the present administration has scored very high mark in the provision of jobs and infrastructure for the betterment and wellbeing of all.”

Keyamo commended the NDE for providing programmes where youths learned entrepreneurial skills that would enable them to set up and run private enterprises.

He said the promotion of NDE-sponsored entrepreneurs to attend trade fairs would enable them to exchange ideas with other participants.

He urged all unemployed youths and graduates to take a cue from the exhibitors.

Earlier, Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, Director-General of NDE, said the agency had made a significant impact in job creation and employment generation nationwide in the last one year.

“It is our desire to skill-up the entire country and empower all willing Nigerians to be self-employed,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...