News

Keyamo: Buhari has scored high marks in creation of jobs, infrastructure

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour, says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has scored high marks in the provision of jobs and infrastructure.

Keyamo spoke during the special day for the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair.

He said the Federal Government is committed to promoting skills acquisition to ensure competitiveness and economic emancipation.

The minister said the Federal Government is discussing with other African countries on the proposed single Eco currency initiative to strengthen bilateral ties with neighbouring countries for effective mobilization of resources.

“Nigeria is striving to borrow a leaf from the big economies such as China, South Korea, Malaysia and India, who have consistently invested in their skills and small scale entrepreneurship development to command global attention,” Keyamo said.

“It is incontrovertible that the present administration has scored very high mark in the provision of jobs and infrastructure for the betterment and wellbeing of all.”

Keyamo commended the NDE for providing programmes where youths learned entrepreneurial skills that would enable them to set up and run private enterprises.

He said the promotion of NDE-sponsored entrepreneurs to attend trade fairs would enable them to exchange ideas with other participants.

He urged all unemployed youths and graduates to take a cue from the exhibitors.

Earlier, Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, Director-General of NDE, said the agency had made a significant impact in job creation and employment generation nationwide in the last one year.

“It is our desire to skill-up the entire country and empower all willing Nigerians to be self-employed,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Yari: It’s difficult reconciling with Marafa

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has said it would be difficult to reconcile with his political rival Senator Kabiru Marafa.   Yari and Marafa have been political rivals as a result of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses in 2018. The political rivalry led to APC losing all elective positions in Zamfara […]
News

Police rescue 22 teenage prostitutes from Ogun hotel

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

The Police in Ogun State have rescued 22 teenage girls used as commercial sex workers from a hotel in Ogun state.   The girls who were lured from Akwa Ibom to Ogun State were rescued in Itele- Ota, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the State on Friday.   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) […]
News

Buhari appoints directors for River Basin Authorities

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the renewal and appointment of Nine Managing Directors and One Executive Director for some of the River Basin Development Authorities across the country. A statement from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, signed by the Director of Information, Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, said all the appointments take effect from Tuesday, January […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica