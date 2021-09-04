News

Keyamo: I'll put pressure on security agents to track killers of Sowore's brother

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), says himself and other compatriots will pressurise law-enforcement agents to track down the killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

The minister stated this in a condolence letter to the activist on Saturday.

It had been reported that kidnappers around 6am on Saturday day shot dead Olajide along the Lagos-Benin Expressway in Edo State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Kontongs Bello, said that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at IUTH Mortuary, Okada.

Bello said the late Sowore was killed when gunmen kidnapped about five persons.

The PPRO said: “This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death one Sowore Felix Olajide male a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada.

“His remains have been deposited at IUTH Mortuary Okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”

The elder Sowore in a tribute posted on Facebook described his brother as “an out-of-the-box thinker” who decided to go back to school when he was about clocking 50.

In his condolence letter, Keyamo urged the ex-presidential candidate to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the nation.

“It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

“Myself and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.

“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges,” the minister wrote.

