Keyamo Reacts As PDP Calls For Resignation, Arrest Of INEC Chairman

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has reacted to the continued call for the resignation and arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu by the opposition PDP.

Recall that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had called for the arrest, investigation and resignation of the INEC Chairman over the alleged manipulation of the February 25 presidential election result.

Speaking during a press conference held on Friday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba alleged that the election results announced by the electoral umpire were mutilated.

The PDP spokesman added that the commission deliberately refused to transmit polling units results to its Reviewing Viewing Portal (IReV) as provided by the Electoral Act.

Ologunagba maintained that the exit of the INEC Chairman will be the first step to rebuilding the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral body.

He also asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC) to commence an investigation of the INEC Chairman.

Reacting to the call via his verified Twitter handle, Keyamo mocked the major opposition party over their call for the sack of the INEC boss.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment asked if the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, should take over as the boss of the electoral body.

He tweeted, “And Iyorchia Ayu should take over, right?”

