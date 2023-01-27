News

Keyamo seeks court permission to serve documents on Atiku through substituted means

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Labour and Spokes person of All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo SAN yesterday asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to grant an order to serve the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, through substituted means. Keyamo had dragged Atiku, CCB, ICPC and EFCC before the court with a prayer to compel the antigraft agencies to probe him (Atiku). However in a fresh motion ex -parte marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/84/2023, Keyamo is praying for an order granting leave to the Plaintiff/ Applicant to effect service.

 

Our Reporters

