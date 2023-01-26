News

Keyamo seeks court permission to serve documents on Atiku through substituted means

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Minister of State for Labour and Spokesperson of All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo (SAN) Thursday asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to grant an order to serve the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar through substituted means.

Keyamo had dragged Atiku, CCB, ICPC and EFCC before the court with a prayer to compel the anti-graft agencies to probe him (Atiku).

However in a fresh motion ex -parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023, Keyamo is praying for an order granting leave to the Plaintiff/Applicant to effect service of the Originating Summons and all subsequent processes in this suit on the 1st Defendant by substituted means to wit: by serving same on any adult staff of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation located at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Beside Access Bank, Wuse II, Abuja or by pasting same at a conspicuous part of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation Office located at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Beside Access Bank, Wuse II, Abuja.

In the affidavit in support of the motion, the plaintiff averred that the itinerary of the 1st Defendant is unpredictable and it would be difficult to locate him for the purpose of personal service.

He further averred that the Plaintiff does not know the residential address of the 1st Defendant.

 

