Law

Keyamo withdraws as Sowore’s lawyer in N1bn libel suit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Festus Keyamo, has withdrawn his appearance for the publisher of Sahara reporters, Omoyele Sowore, in a N1 billion libel suit filed by the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, at a Lagos High Court in Ikeja.

 

The cleric had sued Sowore for libel, seeking payment of damages to the tune of one billion naira. In his statement on oath, Sulaiman accused the online publisher turned politician of publishing libelous materials against him in March 2017. The alleged defamatory publication was said to have been given wide circulation, in order to injure the reputation of the renowned cleric.

 

The matter which is pending before Justice Lawal Akapo has witnessed several twists and turns. Only recently Keyamo filed a motion of preliminary objection asking the court to strike out the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

He claimed that Apostle Suleman sued Sowore instead of Sahara reporters. However, the claimant’s lawyer, Osa Director, argued that his client, Apostle Suleman, is at liberty to sue either Sowore or Sahara reporters, or both parties jointly.

 

He, therefore, prayed the judge to dismiss the application which he described as frivolous, lacking in merit, and a calculated attempt to waste the precious time of the court, with substantial cost. In his ruling, Justice Akapo dismissed the preliminary objection and awarded a cost of N25, 000 against the defendant.

 

After the ruling, Keyamo tendered a letter before the court seeking to withdraw his legal service to Sowore forthwith in the matter.The reason behind Keyamo’s action is however unclear. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to June 2022

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Row over FG’s handover of National Theatre to banks

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Days after the federal government officially handed over National Arts Theatre Complex at Iganmu in Lagos to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Banks under the aegis of Bankers’ Committee for renovation of the facility, parties in a suit before the Lagos division of the Federal High Court has protested against the handover. […]
Law

NBA vows to reveal identities of lawyers indicted over conflicting orders

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said it would publish names of its members indicted over conflicting orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction.   The Association made the disclosure in a communique issued after its quarterly virtual meeting which was held on February 23, 2022. In the communique signed […]
Law

IGP drags Lebanese firm, 4 others to court over forgery

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

Akeem Nafiu   The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, has dragged a Lebanese firm, M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited and four others to a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged forgery.   T hose joined as co-defendants in the suit marked FHC/L/152C/21 are; Francis I. Uzoaru, Ngozi Giwa-Amu, Obinna Chima and Frank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica