Keys for growing in grace

Growing in Grace is the desire of God for you but you must understand the principles that brings growth. There is always a price to pay for growth to comes.

Many will like to grow in grace but are not ready to pay the price.

Knowledge Grace be multiplied through the knowledge of God. Knowledge is a major key for growing in Grace. The believer must grow in four areas of knowledge.

(a) Know who Jesus is in every aspect of his revelations and manifestations. It is not just to have head knowledge but to go from head knowledge to heart knowledge and then to hand knowledge.

To have experiential knowledge of Jesus. To grow in Grace you need to grow in the knowledge of what Jesus has done for you. So that you will be to appropriate all the provision he has made for you through calvary cross.

You have to grow in the knowledge of who you are in Christ, this will make you to stand in your place and fulfil your destiny in Christ properly.

Who are you in Christ? study the epistles and you will encounter knowdlege about your position in Christ. (d). Also you have to grow in the knowledge of what you are to do for him. Grace multiplies as you put it to proper use.

Grace of God is not in vain. Grace is for a purpose. Knowing what you are to do for him will help you to put the Grace to proper use. To grow in knowledge you have to study the word, read books, listen to messages on tapes and C.D’s Knowledge is the key to growing in grace.

2.Humility To grow in grace, you have to know the place of humility and brokeness. Brokeness is the key to growing in grace. Pride is an hindrance to growing in Grace. You must give all the glory to God for every level of accomplishment and success. Your will must be broken and totally yielded to the will of God.

You can’t be controlled by your ego, pride or flesh and expect to grow in grace. The flesh must be crucified and totally subdued by the cross. This is where discipline comes into place in the life of the believer.

Brokeness is as a result of always allowing the cross to minister to you regularly

Another key to growing in grace is righteouness, righteous living is a catalyst for enjoying more of God’s grace. Sin hinders the flow of grace especially when it is persistent and unrepentant.

We are to live a life of righteouness continually so that the Grace of God may abound to us.The grace of God give us the liberty to live a holy life, which we do through faith in Christ and the cross and not license to sin as some think.

To grow in grace you have to spend quality time in fellowship with God through prayer, and seeking his presence.

Prayer is a means of growing in grace. Jesus always spend quality time in prayer and so He grew in grace, and wisdom Jesus said pray without season Luke 18:1 because he wants us to grow in grace so that we can accomplish more for his kingdom.

Grow in your prayer life so that you can grow in grace 5. To grow in Grace we must be faithful in using the grace for service. His grace is not for vain.

Grace that is put to use will definitely increase and multiply. You can’t be a spectator in the kingdom and expect God to increase his grace in your life, gifts and talents must be deployed for service in the kingdom if you don’t want God to remove the gifts and give to others who will put it to use.

Discover your gifting and talents and begin to deploy and put them to use in the kingdom and you will see the grace of God multiply and increase in your life.

