Keystyle Travels rule 2022 LVC Thunder Games

Keystyle Travels women’s volleyball team have emerged champions of the 2022 LVC Thunder Games held at Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos State. Keystyle Travels beat Legacy VC 3-1 (17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23) in an epic final that had in attendance 1,000 spectators seated at the outdoor court of Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere on Saturday.

The Manager of Keystyle Travels Spikers, Genevieve Obuladike, commended the players and the officials for their exceptional performance and display of artistry throughout the competition Obuladike said the Keystyle Travels team consists of some of the best volleyball players currently dominating the national teams (junior and senior).

 

“It feels good to see Keystyle Travels win the first edition of the LVC Thunder Games,” she said.

“The management was excited because we paraded some of the best hands in the country and they did not disappoint. “Lifting the trophy means Keystyle Travels Spikers are winning both on and off the court.

 

We will continue to contribute our quota to the development of volleyball and sports in general.” Obuladike hailed the organisers of the Thunder Games for its unwavering commitment towards promoting youth development in volleyball.

 

