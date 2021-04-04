Khadijat Abdulkadir, living proof women can conquer in tech

With over 10 years of experience in the Technology space across Europe and the United States, Khadijat Abdulkadir, recently returned from the Diaspora to build a financial Technology company positioned to provide cutting edge solution to everyday living. This led her to set up Xerde, a fintech company responsible for the innovative Tudo app. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, Khadijat, who holds a double Masters in Business Engineering and Management Science talks about growing up as the child of a diplomat, her foray into the tech world, her passion for inspiring young female techpreneurs and sundry issues.

You function in a male-dominated field. How has it been for you?

True, the tech world is not a female-dominated world, but I’m determined to dominate.

What was your driving force?

Actually, I have a very non-traditional story when it comes to technology. I grew up in the United States and I was born into a family of five. My dad is a diplomat, so we travelled a lot.

We were representing Nigeria all over the world. When I was growing up, I used to talk a lot, so people always felt that I would be a lawyer or a TV star. But I was actually a very huge introvert and I loved innovation. I loved gadgets. I used to take apart my gadgets and piece them back together.

Sometimes I would cut out a wire and tell my parents that it was not necessary. I had a lot of interest in technology as a child. So then I started college, I wanted to study The Evolution of Technology.

People typically would go for computer science or some kind of Information Technology degree, but I already knew tech so I felt like I didn’t need to go to school and study binaries. I understood it very well.

What I wanted was to understand how people adapt and actually use technology. That was the main question that I really wanted to answer as a student and the United States is a great place to study because they allow you to explore yourself and your capabilities to the maximum. I was able to explore, through the study of Anthropology, how people adopt technology. I had in mind that I would be like an Artificial Intelligence designer, something cool.

So when I graduated from college, I studied at the University of West Georgia and Emory as well, In Atlanta, I quickly got my first job offer from Accenture. Prior to that, I had been working as an intern so I had a good resume of volunteer work. I was one of those poster children for the Mayor.

I was always doing community service in Atlanta. By the time I graduated from college, I was offered a Job in Accenture, so I moved to San Diego, where I was actually trained by more business process experts.

How did you end up in fintech?

I started to develop a love for business engineering, which is quite a different type of engineering because it wasn’t just about developing solutions. It was about reconstructing a business, designing innovations that would target disruptive business processes and finding new ways to really drive expansion and digital transformation.

So I got interested in those types of things and I started doing it. Luckily, my first post was to Microsoft. so I was really first posted to Microsoft as an Engineering Project Manager. I was really excited.

I worked on a project called SAP. SAP was a really huge thing at the time. I had a lot of Indian men to manage, so that was my first real understanding that the tech world was for men. And I was very determined.

How did you navigate that?

When I came to work the first day, they actually were speaking Indian because they wanted to intimidate me. They spoke Indian throughout the meeting, and I was the manager of the meeting. I waited for them to hold the meeting in their language. When they were done, I said ok, thank you all. Let us start the meeting.

So we spent another three hours on it. I had to learn to be a little stronger, more assertive by taking a management position, which I was thrown into because my boss really liked me, she believed in me actually.

I’ve had a lot of Asian women influence actually throughout my career. I was at Microsoft for a good number of years, and then I moved to Belgium because my father was posted to Belgium at the time. I wanted to be closer to my family and I got a job with Apside France.

Apside France is another tech organisation that also support banks. So that’s where my love for banking actually came from.

At a time when people are leaving Nigeria in droves. How did you come to that decision?

Actually, I always wanted to come back home, but I never had a very strong reason. I didn’t feel like I could do much in technology. There was a lot to do in Nigeria but my question was where and how. I always try to figure out the where and the how. I needed to come and see it.

Yes of course I’m techy, but I was not the kind of techy who wanted to just build stuff and then raise money. I always really loved the idea of a structured organisation that stands the test of time, that is known as a strong business. That was why Africa Prudential appealed to me because it was one year old at the time and for me, that shows sustainability and structure which are the things I wanted to build for myself.

How did Xerde come to be?

I had aspirations of starting Xerde and African Prudential was a fantastic way for me to get into a place where there was structure so that I could be sure that I could be capable of building structures. It wasn’t just about dropping an app in the market. It was also about also following rules.

As an entrepreneur, you have to know that you must follow the rules. And there will always be compliance conversations that you don’t care about but must happen. When I left Africa Prudential, it was to start Xerde. I received investments because I have a very powerful network based on my trajectory of work in the industry. So it was quite a different story from the typical entrepreneur raising seed money sort of story.

So would you say you had it easy?

I would say absolutely that I don’t find it easy to run a business, but I found it easy to get funding and like I always tell entrepreneurs, you have to do time.

But where do you do time? If you were a criminal, and you get thrown in jail, the chances are, you’ll know druglords because you guys did time together. It’s either that or you start your business and start looking for druglords. You’ll find them but it’ll take a while.

Or you’ll be in prison. The two are painful, it just depends on which one was your trajectory. So in my case, I think I did time in the industry.

And doing time in the industry means that when you come out of the industry and start a business, you don’t have to build credibility because that was what you were doing in the industry. You don’t have to build your network because that was what you were doing in the industry.

You don’t have to tell people you are capable because everybody knows. I was a Chief Technology Officer, and then I became the Managing Director of a company. It’s a natural progression most people would say. So of course I don’t have to go door-to-door to prove that I understand that there has to be security to a product that goes to market.

Everywhere else where I work, that’s what I was doing. I was securing every application. I worked at Microsoft and I built these apps so of course, I understand what it means to develop a technology, what it means to be conscious of the things that make up the app.

I also understand about the business because it’s not just to design an app and put it on the market. It is also to build a sustainable comfortable business and that’s what I want Xerde to be known for. The company that stands the test of time.

What role will Xerde play in all of these?

I have positioned Xerde to support the Microfinance Banks to disrupt. So in fact, you can say that Xerde is the organisation that is building tomorrow’s banks because my objective is really to give the power to Microfinance because they have the nimbleness to scale.

The big banks, what’s their problem? Not much. They are one of the oldest industries in the world, yet if you look at them, they are struggling to scale so they are buying fintech. But when you buy a fintech, you can’t force them to process, so there is a gap. There is a challenge of merging the fintech with the banks.

But if you then look at the Microfinance Banks, you will see an entirely interesting sector that has not built such strong cumbersome processes. So a fintech can quickly accelerate a microfinance bank, which is why it took one year for Xerde to work with the Nigerian Police Bank and one year later they launched their totally digital channels.

Today, they are positioned to being one of the biggest banks in the country because they have 394,000 captive audiences, so they are starting out big meaning that if they are strong, they can take the country. What stops me from giving similar support to all the other banks that are positioned for such disruption.

What was growing up under a diplomat like?

I guess it was nice. It was nice to always be the cool kid in the block, but it was also very difficult to be always new. When I came to Nigeria, I even struggled with being new again. So it feels like you don’t belong anywhere.

What were some of the shocks you got in Nigeria?

The first shock I got was realising that I’m not Nigerian. My whole life, I’ve been Nigerian abroad, but when I come to Nigeria, then I’m not Nigerian because people are like, I came from abroad. Suddenly, it dawned on me that I have a massive identity crisis. My biggest identity crisis was; if I’m not here and I’m not there, then what am I?

And so, I had to start working to fit in. Of course, I had that skill of fitting in because I had to do it so many times. I guess the biggest shock was that I would come back to my country and do it. I wasn’t expecting that, so it was like a psychological letdown, but then of course I had honed that skill over time. I went on YouTube to learn pidgin.

Even my accent, when I first came I had a very heavy French accent which I worked on. Except I’m really tired, you may not notice it anymore. I was a stranger, but I couldn’t afford to be a stranger in Nigeria if I wanted to make any kind of impact. It was also about different things.

I’m not quite light, but then I’m not dark, so what am I? That question was psychologically difficult to answer.

What are you doing to inspire female techpreneurs?

Actually, I own one of the biggest NGOs you might have heard of. It’s called Digital African Woman (DAW). It’s five years old. I started it about six years ago but we are officially five years.

DAW has been doing a bunch of stuff to support women tech entrepreneurs, even before I decided to build my own tech company. I started it because it was important for me to really teach as I go along. So it’s not just telling people what you don’t know.

It’s really telling people what you do understand so that you can give them the maximum kind of support. So when I started Digital African Woman, it was about providing skills to them.

When it came to Nigeria, it was also about being able to really experience what it feels like to run a business, so I can give them that proper support. So yes, I do a lot of work already.

