Khalid Mohammed, others shine at Ikoyi holiday tennis finals

Khalid Mohammed on Saturday emerged champion of the Boys U-10 event of the annual Ikoyi Club 1938 Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic/tournament. Mohammed defeated Inioluwa Ransome-Kuti 3/1 in the final of the competition which took place at the Ikoyi Club tennis session. The tournament was the climax of the five-day intensive clinic given to over 100 kids in the event which was staged in partnership with Leadway Assurance Plc. In the Boys U-13 cadre, Oluwamayomile Orungbeja defeated Jamal Mohammed 3/1 just as Ama Gagar was 3-1 better than I. Olotu in the Boys U-16 category.

In the girls cadre, Egbemiye Favour defeats Olaedo Irono 3-2 to win the U-10 category while Joy Ogunsan was also 3-2 superior to Oghenetejiri Okotere to win the girls U-16 cadre The Captain of the Ikoyi Club tennis section, Mrs Chizoba Onuoha, expressed satisfaction about the overall outcome of the event. She said it was exciting to see joy written all over the faces of the young ones who took part in the week-long event. “We are happy to see the kids learn the elementary lessons of the game and some of them played in the competition as if they have been doing so for a long time. We are proud of the impact of this tournament on the young ones because we are sure they will be out there tomorrow as superstars in the game of tennis,” Onuoha said.