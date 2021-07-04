Kia heats up Lagos auto fair with made-in-Nigeria Sorento

Kia’s at the 15th Lagos Auto Fair continues to highlight the wealth of research and development that has gone into the brand’s products, which aims to attract a trendsetting audience. On display were the brand’s alluring models including the Kia K5 and Kia Sorento.

To demonstrate the ongoing transformation of Kia’s new design and brand relaunch, Kia Nigeria debuted its madein- Nigeria all-new 2021 Kia Sorento at the fair.

Also at the fair is Kia’s global best-selling sedan, K5 combines a striking new design with a driverfocused interior, cutting-edge technologies, and all-new powertrain options – illustrating the premium qualities that the Kia brand now offers Nigerian customers.

“The all-new K5 is the ideal model for the exuberant, tech-savvy individuals, as it can help achieve a lifestyle centered around personal freedom and mobility said Olawale Jimoh, the Marketing Manager of Kia Nigeria.

“The all-new K5 is well placed to establish itself as a fresh force within the premium sedan market, highlighted by its slick, sporty look, classtranscending space, robust powertrain, and diverse, cutting-edge technologies.”

Commenting on the new K5 design, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Mr. Jelani Aliyu while at the opening ceremony of the Lagos Auto Fair expressed his awe at the “slick design” of the premium sedan.

He also lauds Kia’s alluring design of the roomy, high-tech interior, sharp handling, and fresh new look characterized by sculpted bodywork and the premium model’s bold lines.

The K5 also boasts a suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies, placing it among the most high-tech and comprehensively equipped cars in its class.

The all-new K5 is defined by distinctive exterior elements, such as the long hood and glittering horizontal chrome lines on the front bumper, and sensuous shoulder lines pressed into the sides. It also sports a wide “Tiger Nose” grille, intricately designed full LED headlights, premium crystal-cut alloy wheelbase, as well as a chrome-enmeshed rear bumper, all of which accentuate the SUV’s dynamic appearance.

The fourth generation of the all-new 2021 Sorento features a head-turning design, more off-road capability, and proven safety technology.

With a bold new name representing Kia’s engineering and consumer confidence, the K5 on the other hand sets a new standard among midsize sedans with its revolutionary design and powerful turbo- Innoson Motors charged engine line-up.

