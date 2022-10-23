Kia hosts 2022 Korea- Nigeria youth camp

Kia Nigeria, the leading Korean automotive brand in Nigeria played host to teenagers from the Korean-Nigeria youth camp at its assembly plant in Isolo, Lagos. The teenage Nigerian students from Hendon College in Abuja had an exclusive tour of the assembly plant and the opportunity to experience what sets Kia apart from other automotive manufacturers. With a capacity to assemble 27,000 vehicles per annum, the students revered the great learning opportunity the tour presented to them to observe the assembling process and see how the auto engineers roll out top-of-the-segment made in Nigeria Kia models that are built to the exact standard of the brand’s global quality.

The Korea-Nigeria Youth Camp is a programme sponsored by the Korea-Africa Foundation in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria and geared towards giving young Nigerian students an experience of Korean cultural and entrepreneurship activities in Nigeria as well as fostering friendly relations between Korea and Nigeria. Visiting the Kia facility for a tour is one of the activities outlined for this year’s camp.

The secondary school students were accompanied by two of their teachers and four staff of the Korean embassy to the assembly plant as part of the activities of the 2022 Korea-Nigeria Youth Camp. In the course of the tour, the students were driven through the test track on the premises to experience the reliability, sturdy performance, and smooth driving experience of locally assembled Kia cars.

In addition to watching employees work together on the assembly line to build vehicles, the students got a firsthand look at how the plant runs its end-to-end assembling process.

Speaking at the tour, Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Nigeria, expressed the company’s excitement to offer secondary school teenage students an inside look at the process of automotive engineering as well as enhance students’ classroom learning with opportunities to observe engineering functions in practice.

He said, “The Kia plant has become a force for economic development, creating well-paying jobs, and contributing to the diversification of the nation’s economy. As a brand, we’re proud that we can showcase this development to the young generations and help reinforce their hope in the belief that the country will be an industrial hub in no distant future.

