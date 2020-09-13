Business

Kia, Hyundai to recall 600,000 vehicles over leaking brake fluid

Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles because of the possibility of leaking brake fluid that can lead to fires.

 

The recalled U.S. vehicles are 283,803 Kia Optima sedans from the 2013-15 model years, 156,567 Kia Sorento crossovers from 2014-15 and 151,205 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossovers from 2013-15.

 

The recall also includes 52,000 2013-15 Santa Fe Sport crossovers in Canada, a spokesman from Hyundai told Automotive News. Brake fluid may leak into the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit, which could cause an electrical short over time.

 

“An electrical short in the HECU increases the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving,” according to a NHTSA document. NHTSA reported there are no known crashes or injuries related to the recall.

 

The Associated Press reported on the recall earlier Thursday. Kia will begin notifying dealers Oct. 12 and owners starting Oct. 15. Dealers will inspect the control unit for leaking brake fluid and replace the component if necessary.

