Kia line up prizes for fans during FIFA World Cup 2022

As an official automotive partner of FIFA World Cup 202, Kia is adding a touch more excitement to this year’s historic tournament through two must-see activations and a host of exciting prizes.

The activations are being hosted at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, and Khalifa International Stadium, where Kia’s latest generation EV6 GT, Sportage, K5, Telluride, K8, Sorento are all on display. The first activation at the Brand Activation Area promises a thrilling simulator experience where spectators can drive a Kia vehicle of their choice from the automaker’s latest line up.

The second activation invites football fans to win big by participating in a football challenge. Successful participants can walk away with a Kia branded cap, towel or wristband.

Meanwhile, visitors can check out Kia’s spot at the FIFA Fan Festival zone, which is the perfect place to experience the World Cup, as it is the central destination where fans from all over the world can come together to share their love of football and celebrate the electrifying atmosphere of the global event.

At the FIFA Fan Festival, Kia’s Ground of Inspiration will offer audiences a chance to check out the Kia EV9 Concept, which embodies an adventurous and recreational  form with its rugged and upright stance.

Fitted with a solar panel built into the car bonnet and an interior made from sustainable materials, this electric car reimagines what an all-electric vehicle can be.

Alongside the activations, Kia will support 64 Official Match Ball Carriers (OMBC) across the tournament. Children from about 20 different nations globally will enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience of carrying the official match ball to the pitch at the start of all matches.

As a partner of the FIFA World Cup™, the automotive brand will support the operation of the world’s greatest sporting event by providing an official event vehicle fleet that will include Kia passenger cars to facilitate the safe and convenient mobility of players, referees, VIPs and staff, as well as Kia-branded buses specifically dedicated to transport national teams and referees.

 

