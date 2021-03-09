Kia recalls 380,000 US vehicles for fire risks

Kia Motors Corp said it will recall nearly 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza vehicles because an electrical circuit could cause a fire in the engine compartment.

The recall covers vehicles built from the 2017-2021 model years and dealers will replace some fuses in the electrical junction box, reports Reuters.

Kia is advising owners to park outside and away from structures as a precaution until the recall repair is complete. The recall was prompted by a a similar one in the Korean market. No fires, crashes or injuries have been reported related to the issue, Kia said.

