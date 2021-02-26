Motoring

Kia shares rise after report says still scope for Apple partnership

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Shares in Kia Corp rose as much as 8.1% on Friday after a South Korean online news site said there was still potential for the automaker to form a partnership with Apple Inc.
Shares in Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia were roiled earlier this year after Hyundai initially confirmed early stage talks with the tech-giant on autonomous electric cars, but later said they were no longer in talks, Reuters reports.
Online site Chosun Biz said on Friday that Apple and Kia had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) last year and had agreed to pursue cooperation in eight sectors, including electric vehicles. It said negotiations on electric vehicles had not been completely cancelled.
“Even if the negotiations on electric vehicles fail, there are many items that can be negotiated in other fields, so we are still optimistic about the possibility of partnership between the two sides,” Chosun cited an unnamed source familiar with negotiations between Hyundai and Apple as saying.
Aside from electric vehicles, Kia and Apple are also discussing cooperation in “last mile” mobility, or transport to complete a final short distance to a destination after using another means of transportation, Chosun said.
A Hyundai Motor Group spokesperson and Apple had no immediate comment.
Analysts said the wording of Hyundai’s statement earlier this month, that it was not in discussions with Apple about developing “autonomous vehicles”, had left open possibilities of cooperation in other fields.
“The media report on Kia-Apple cooperation does not negate Hyundai’s statement earlier this month, since the statement was limited to a certain item,” said Kevin Yoo, an analyst at eBEST Investment & Securities.
“The ‘last mile’ mobility mentioned in the article is similar to Kia’s plan to strengthen its purpose-built vehicle business, which Kia said during its investor day event earlier this month,” he added.
The rise in Kia shares was in sharp contrast to the wider market’s 2.6% drop as of 0221 GMT. Kia was among only about 90 gainers, versus nearly 800 losers, on the KOSPI.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Motoring

S’Korea carmaker, Kia’s, shares jump 14.5% on Apple EV tie-up report

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s Kia Corp shares surged to their highest in over two decades on Wednesday after a local media report said the carmaker will sign a 4 trillion won ($3.59 billion) deal with Apple Inc to build electric vehicles. Shares in Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, jumped as much as 14.5% to […]
Motoring

Honda beats estimates to post 67% gain in third-quarter operating profit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected 67% jump in third-quarter operating profit to 277.7 billion yen ($2.65 billion) as car demand gained momentum in the latter half of 2020. The result for the three months to Dec. 31 was better than an estimated average of 176.72 billion yen profit from […]
Motoring

Volkswagen asks US Supreme Court to reverse ruling on local emissions claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  Volkswagen AG and a German auto supplier on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower-court ruling that said two counties could seek financial penalties over excess diesel emissions that could total billions of dollars. The German automaker’s U.S. unit and Robert Bosch LLC asked the U.S. high court to reverse a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica