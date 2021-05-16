Kia Sonet 1,5 EX is a winning formula

When it comes to affordable crossovers, who did something first, whoever it was, hardly matters to consumers nowadays.

What’s more important than legacy is when launching a new car destined for mass-market consumption is to not upset the applecart and alienate your audience. As far as the latest entrant from Kia is concerned – the Indianderived Sonet – the Korean firm has not strayed too far from what’s quickly becoming a winning B-segment crossover formula, while still infusing it with some key Kia USPs.

Touted as an all-new car for the South African market; although there is a bit of Hyundai Venue cribbing going on, the Sonet measures 4 120 mm nose to tail and sits on a wheelbase of 2 500 mm, making it one of the most spacious vehicles in its class, according to Kia.

That said, we’re very keen to get one back to the car garage soon so we can put our measuring blocks to work and verify the measurements, including the quoted 392 litres of luggage capacity.

On the inside, only the very tallest occupants will want for more headroom. The EXspec Sonet that we drove on the launch – the top of the range until the 1,0T GT Line arrives before the end of the year – has many of the mod cons you’d expect from an always- connected run-around.

in mostly piano black, there’s a lovely leather-wrapped steering wheel, and front and centre is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera.

The setup features voice control and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality which works seamlessly and there’s a digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver which puts one instantly in mind of dearer European offerings.

GT Line models will get full climate control, while the EX grade makes do with manual air conditioning only. Is it as well nailed together and sturdy as a Volkswagen T-Cross? First impressions are that it probably isn’t, but then again, that’s a bridge the GT Line will have to cross later on in the year.

But, for now, the Sonet has a lot to shout about and it hits the high notes convincingly. Interior trim is tasteful.

On launch our car had a single- tone exterior but there are four two-tone colour options: Glacier White or Intense Red with a black roof, and Gravity Grey or Intelligence Blue with a white roof. Even foregoing the two-tone aesthetic, the Sonet is an attractive thing, with a slick front-end design that’s nowhere near as chromey as its Hyundai Venue sibling, and plenty of striking details,

like roof rails and fog lights, to lend it ssertive presence. The rearend design is more tidy than flamboyant and the 16-inch alloy wheels could be bigger, but they do a reasonable job of filling the wheel arches.

On a launch route which took us on some of the Cape’s favourite scenic routes, including immaculate stretches of cambered, smooth bitumen from Gordon’s Bay to Rooi-Els, as well as the rutted gravel roads of Karwyderskraal, the Sonet felt light, easy and supple in all environments.

Credit must go to the eight “step” CVT (a six-speed manual is also available) which goes about its business unassumingly, as well as the use of lightweight, high-strength steel to create a robust structure in a car with a curb weight of little over one tonne. This is complemented by key safety features like dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and ABS with EBD, of course. The only engine option for now is a normally aspirated 1,5-litre petrol.

A generation ago the same car might’ve come out with a turbo diesel option, as well as the 1,0T due later in the year, but today there’s only the 85 kW and 144 N.m 1,5-litre naturally aspirated MPI engine in service – a motor which delivers its motive force in a straightforward manner.

Kia South Africa quotes 0-100 km/h in 11,8 seconds and a top speed of 170 km/h, which is par for the course for a car of this ilk; although, in practice – thanks in part to the competent CVT – responsiveness and pointto- point pace is more impressive than it might sound in theory.

