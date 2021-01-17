Business

Kia unveils new logo, global brand slogan

Kia Motors has revealed its new corporate logo and global brand slogan that signify the automaker’s bold transformation and all-new brand purpose. The introduction of the new logo represents Kia’s ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business.

 

The logo is a symbol of Kia’s new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers through future products and services, and the experiences these enable. Kia seals its brand promise by developing the new logo to resemble a handwritten signature.

 

The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia’s commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence. The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand, and, more importantly, what it offers customers.

 

“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon  for change and innovation,” said Ho Sung Song, Kia’s President and CEO.

 

“The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”

 

The new logo was unveiled during a recordbreaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea.

 

The event saw 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized artistic display, igniting and celebrating Kia’s new beginning. This set a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’.

 

In addition to an allnew logo, Kia revealed its new global brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’. Details on Kia’s new brand strategy, including brand purpose and philosophy as well as application to Kia’s future product line-up, was shared through the digital ‘New Kia Brand Showcase’ event held on Friday January 15, 2021.

 

The launch of the new logo follows the announcement of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ longterm business strategy in 2020. Under Plan S, Kia, among other objectives, has the ambition to take a leading position in the global car market.

 

This is focused on popularizing electric vehicles and introducing a broad range of mobility services, tailored to meet the needs and tastes of individuals and local markets.

