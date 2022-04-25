News Top Stories

Kibaki set remarkable record of opposition in Kenya – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of ex-Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki. Kibaki passed away on Friday aged 90.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “The late Kibaki had set a remarkable record of being the first opposition politician to end 40 years of one-party rule by being elected president in 2013.

 

“Kibaki had demonstrated that with patience and tenacity, a man can achieve his ultimate goal in life.

 

“Someone else would have given up the struggle after a few years, but Kibaki had stayed the course and ended 40 years of one-party rule.” He added: “This is a record that we can’t forget and for which posterity and history would continue to remember the late Kenyan Presiden

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

