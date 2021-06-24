Kick out heads of defaulting MDAs, Senate tells FG

The Senate yesterday declared that heads of some of federal governmentowned ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) found wanting in the 2015 audit report, should be kicked out of office for failing to deliver on their mandates. The apex legislative chamber also threatened to publish names of such officials and the agencies when the final report of investigation carried out on 2015 audit report by its Committee on Public Accounts (SPAC), was considered and approved. The senate made these pronouncements following the presentation of two segments of the reports during plenary by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South). Presenting the report, Urhoghide noted that queries on alleged different financial malfeasance issued against 59 of the agencies by the Office of Auditor General of the Federation, were sustained while those against 46 other agencies, were vacated.

Notable among the agencies whose queries were sustained were Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, University of Ilorin, University of Lagos, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON). Others were the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others.

