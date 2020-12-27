Kiddwaya lauds Ortom over flights to Makurdi

Popular Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kidwaya yesterday said the commencement of commercial flights into and out of Makurdi, the Benue State capital will open up the state for tourism and other investments.

Kidwaya, who stated this during a visit on Governor Samuel Ortom, said organisations and individuals who wish to invest in the state would no longer have to spend many hours on the road, expressing the hope that 2021 would be a better year for the state.

He said he is proud of being from Benue State, adding that he would continue to promote the state and attract investment to it, particularly in the entertainment industry.

Ortom while welcoming Kiddwaya, acknowledged that he had promoted Benue’s cultural heritage while in the Big Brother Naija show and commended his humility.

The Governor said his administration is open for youth development initiatives, pointing out that the fallout of the recent youth summit presented resolutions that could be harnessed for meaningful youth engagement and participation in governance.

Like this: Like Loading...