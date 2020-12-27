News

Kiddwaya lauds Ortom over flights to Makurdi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

 

 

Popular Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kidwaya yesterday said the commencement of commercial flights into and out of Makurdi, the Benue State capital will open up the state for tourism and other investments.

 

Kidwaya, who stated this during a visit on Governor Samuel Ortom, said organisations and individuals who wish to invest in the state would no longer have to spend many hours on the road, expressing the hope that 2021 would be a better year for the state.

 

He said he is proud of being from Benue State, adding that he would continue to promote the state and attract investment to it, particularly in the entertainment industry.

 

Ortom while welcoming Kiddwaya, acknowledged that he had promoted Benue’s cultural heritage while in the Big Brother Naija show and commended his humility.

 

The Governor said his administration is open for youth development initiatives, pointing out that the fallout of the recent youth summit presented resolutions that could be harnessed for meaningful youth engagement and participation in governance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Real estate sector sustains negative trajectory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the second quarter of the year was unimpressive, nothing significant has happened in real estate sector in Q3 of 2020, except the announcement of the approval of N200 billion for lowcost housing across Nigeria by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Dayo Ayeyemi reports.   Nine months into 2020, the real estate/ housing sector, which […]
News Top Stories

We need scholarships, not money –Children of police killed during #EndSARS beg govt

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Children of the police officers killed during the #EndSARS protest in Oyo State have urged the Federal and state governments to sponsor their education, while asking the well-to-do individuals in the society to support them in ensuring that they have good education.   The children, who are between the ages of two months and 14 […]
News

Court jails businessmen for producing substandard oil

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntiyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted two businessmen, Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke, for producing and distributing substandard engine oil. The duo were convicted for the alleged offence after admitting guilt following their arraignment by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Each of them was sentenced to two years […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: