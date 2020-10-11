Kiddwaya storms Benue

Big Brother Naija Season 5 house mate, Terseer Waya popularly known as Kiddwaya was at the weekend, treated to a rousing welcome by wife of the Governor of Benue State Dr. Eunice Ortom.

Waya, who arrived the state in company of his housemate, Tochi on a two-day visit from Abuja, rode in a motorcade from Agan toll gate to the Goverment House with fans who thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of him.

Security operatives fought back the crowd to enable him have access into the seat of power.



Receiving the BBN housemate at the new banquet hall, Mrs. Ortom expressed delight to receive a Benue son who had represented the state well in the house.

The governor’s wife described as a thing of pride, the posture of Kiddwaya who she said, corrected age long notions that the Tiv people usually give their wives to their visitors when they come visiting. This alone amongst others she stated, was worth celebrating.

Mrs. Ortom pointed out that while in the house, the housemate dressed in Tiv, Idoma and Igede attires as well as educate other housemates on delicacies to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Mrs. Ortom noted that even though she was not a fan of the Big Brother show, she was particularly drawn to pay attention when Kiddwaya brought to the fore salieint issues such as rape, gender-based violence, cultism and other very, and urged the youths to stay away from them.

Responding Big Brother Season 5 housemate, Terseer Waya described as overwhelming, the show of love from Mrs. Ortom and people of the state.

He urged youths to identify and pursue their passion with a zeal to be able succeed in life.

Waya later visited displaced victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks at the Abagena IDP camp, also donated relief materials to cushion their hardship.

