Kidnap kingpin, Evans, 2 others bag life imprisonment for kidnapping

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos yesterday sentenced a notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and two others, for kidnapping a businessman and Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu. Evans was convicted and sentenced alongside Uche Amadi, and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The trio was docked alongside three others: Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba, who were discharged and acquitted by the court for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime. The five defendants were earlier arraigned on August 31, 2017, on a two-count charge of kidnapping Dunu on February 14, 2017. All five defendants, however, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. While delivering his judgment, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution has sufficiently proved its case against the three convicts beyond reasonable doubt. The judge added that the evidence tendered before the court especially the videos evidences collaborated the guilty conviction of the defendants.

The judge insisted that the convicts were unrepentant and they comfortably lied to the court. The trial judge further submitted that the former Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Ms Titi Shitta-Bey,had earlier submitted that kidnapping has been on the rise and therefore, maximum sentence be imposed to serve as deterrence to offenders.

The court also disagreed with the allocutus of the Defence counsels; Olarewaju Ajanaku, and H.O. Ajibola, which laid claims that the convicts were first time offenders, remorseful and have learnt their lessons. Justice Oshodi further held that the defendants have not shown any remorse going by the video shown displayed in court. According to the judge:”I believe a lesson must be taught to serve as deterrence to others. “The Law is the Law. Section 411 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State (ACJL) 2015 must be applied to send the right message to the public that crime does not pay. “Under the section 411 of the law on which the convicts were arraigned, the penalty for the offence of kidnapping is life imprisonment and the law does not give the court any discretion in the matter.

