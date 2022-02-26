News Top Stories

Kidnap kingpin, Evans, 2 others bag life imprisonment for kidnapping

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos yesterday sentenced a notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and two others, for kidnapping a businessman and Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu. Evans was convicted and sentenced alongside Uche Amadi, and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The trio was docked alongside three others: Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba, who were discharged and acquitted by the court for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime. The five defendants were earlier arraigned on August 31, 2017, on a two-count charge of kidnapping Dunu on February 14, 2017. All five defendants, however, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. While delivering his judgment, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution has sufficiently proved its case against the three convicts beyond reasonable doubt. The judge added that the evidence tendered before the court especially the videos evidences collaborated the guilty conviction of the defendants.

The judge insisted that the convicts were unrepentant and they comfortably lied to the court. The trial judge further submitted that the former Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Ms Titi Shitta-Bey,had earlier submitted that kidnapping has been on the rise and therefore, maximum sentence be imposed to serve as deterrence to offenders.

The court also disagreed with the allocutus of the Defence counsels; Olarewaju Ajanaku, and H.O. Ajibola, which laid claims that the convicts were first time offenders, remorseful and have learnt their lessons. Justice Oshodi further held that the defendants have not shown any remorse going by the video shown displayed in court. According to the judge:”I believe a lesson must be taught to serve as deterrence to others. “The Law is the Law. Section 411 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State (ACJL) 2015 must be applied to send the right message to the public that crime does not pay. “Under the section 411 of the law on which the convicts were arraigned, the penalty for the offence of kidnapping is life imprisonment and the law does not give the court any discretion in the matter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NANS EXPELS SENATE PRESIDENT ABUBAKAR GAMBO MOHAMMED FOR PUBLIC EXTORTION, ANTI ORGANIZATION ACTIVITIES, SABOTAGE AND GROSS INDISCIPLINE.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Earlier yesterday, the Global Secretariat of NANS issued a statement informing the general public on attempts by some former leaders of NANS who in their desperate mission have ganged up to tarnish the image of the Global President of NANS, cause division in the student movement and also set up a parallel Convention Planning Committee […]
News

NTDC DG Folorunsho Coker Attends UNWTO General Assembly In Spain

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…… Nigeria Readmitted As Affiliate Member The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunsho Coker was a participant at the just concluded General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) where the Corporation was readmitted as an affiliate member of the organization. The UNWTO General Assembly took place in […]
Business Top Stories

Investment: CBN mulls international financial centre

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

To consolidate on the resilience in the banking and financial sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has concluded plans for the establishment of Nigerian International Financial Centre (NIFC). To be brought on stream in the next 12 months, NIFC will act as international gateway for capital and investments, driven by technology and payment system […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica