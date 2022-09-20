Kidnap kingpin, Evans, co-defendant get fresh 21-year jail term

The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja yesterday sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, and his co-defendant Victor Aduba to 21 years in prison. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted and sentenced them for kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.

The duo were tried on four counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms. They were accused of conspiring and kidnapping Hafia at about 5:30 pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, and alleged to have captured and detained him and demanded a ransom of $2 million. But they pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Yesterday’s jail term is the second sentence against the kidnap kingpin. Justice Hakeem Oshodi had earlier sentenced Evans and two others to life imprisonment for conspiracy and the kidnap of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited Managing Director Donatus Dunu.

However, Evans still has outstanding cases before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the same court. Justice Taiwo also convicted and sentenced Evans and Aduba, an ex-soldier, to another five years in prison each on two other counts of conspiracy to commit the acts and for being in unlawful possession of firearms. The court held that the jail terms would run concurrently with no option of fine.

Evans and Aduba were arraigned before the court on December 15, 2017. During their trial, the prosecution called four witnesses, including Hafia, who testified that a ransom of $420,000 was eventually paid by his brother and wife to secure his release. He specifically identified Evans he said he saw before he was blindfolded, beaten, and put on a bus.

Hafia said on the day he was kidnapped, Evans carried an AK-47 rifle. He testified that there were others with him and one of them he later came to know as Aduba had on an army uniform. The judge said: “It has been established by the prosecution witness (PW3, Ahamonou) that the complainant was kidnapped.

“PW3 identified the first defendant in court while he was giving his testimony. He also recognised him at the police station nearly two months before the matter was taken to court. “He testified that he was blindfolded before being taken to the bus.

