News

Kidnap kingpin, Evans, co-defendant get fresh 21-year jail term

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja yesterday sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, and his co-defendant Victor Aduba to 21 years in prison. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted and sentenced them for kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.

 

The duo were tried on four counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms. They were accused of conspiring and kidnapping Hafia at about 5:30 pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, and alleged to have captured and detained him and demanded a ransom of $2 million. But they pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

 

Yesterday’s jail term is the second sentence against the kidnap kingpin. Justice Hakeem Oshodi had earlier sentenced Evans and two others to life imprisonment for conspiracy and the kidnap of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited Managing Director Donatus Dunu.

 

However, Evans still has outstanding cases before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the same court. Justice Taiwo also convicted and sentenced Evans and Aduba, an ex-soldier, to another five years in prison each on two other counts of conspiracy to commit the acts and for being in unlawful possession of firearms. The court held that the jail terms would run concurrently with no option of fine.

 

Evans and Aduba were arraigned before the court on December 15, 2017. During their trial, the prosecution called four witnesses, including Hafia, who testified that a ransom of $420,000 was eventually paid by his brother and wife to secure his release. He specifically identified Evans he said he saw before he was blindfolded, beaten, and put on a bus.

 

Hafia said on the day he was kidnapped, Evans carried an AK-47 rifle. He testified that there were others with him and one of them he later came to know as Aduba had on an army uniform. The judge said: “It has been established by the prosecution witness (PW3, Ahamonou) that the complainant was kidnapped.

 

“PW3 identified the first defendant in court while he was giving his testimony. He also recognised him at the police station nearly two months before the matter was taken to court. “He testified that he was blindfolded before being taken to the bus.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Report: Microsoft probed Bill Gates over ‘romantic affair’ with employee

Posted on Author Reporter

    Microsoft Corporation says it conducted an investigation into an alleged relationship between its co-founder, Bill Gates, and an employee of the company. The company said in 2019 it received information of Gates’ involvement with the employee which commenced over two decades ago. It said Gates was about to commence a romantic relationship with […]
News

Council highlights importance of capacity building at workplace

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), has disclosed that learning and development have come a long way in shaping the workplace in Nigeria in terms of human capacity development. President and Chairman of Council, NITAD, Mrs. Ayoade Abike Igbeyi, made this known in an address at a meeting of stakeholders in Lagos, where […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria needs president with interest of the country at heart, says Jonathan

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

As the country prepares for the 2023 general election, former president, Dr GoodluckEbeleJonathan, has advised Nigerians not to elect any leader that could compromise the interest of the country for his personal aggrandisement. The former president, who arrived the up-hill resi-dence of former military head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, in a BMW […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica