Metro & Crime

Kidnap kingpin, Evans, two accomplice bag life imprisonment for kidnapping

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comments Off on Kidnap kingpin, Evans, two accomplice bag life imprisonment for kidnapping

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos Friday sentenced a notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and two others for kidnapping a businessman and Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu.

Evans was convicted and sentenced alongside one Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The trio were docked alongside three others: Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba, who were discharged and acquitted by the court for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

The five defendants were earlier arraigned on August 31, 2017, on a two-count charge for kidnapping Mr Donatus Dunu, on February 14, 2017.

All five defendants, however, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

While delivering his judgment, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution has sufficiently proved its case against the three convicts beyond reasonable doubt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rivers threatens to sack resident doctors on strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Rivers State government has directed resident doctors at the State University Teaching Hospital to call off their ongoing strike within 24 hours from Tuesday, “or forfeit their salary and risk being sacked.” A statement by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, issued Tuesday, said while the doctors have […]
Metro & Crime

LASG raises alarm over encroachment of 8.3 hectares Ayobo-Ishefun land

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the massive encroachment and illegal sales of 8.3 hectares of land along Ayobo-Ishefun Road in Alimosho Local Government Area, the Lagos State government has warned traditional rulers, chiefs and all natives of the community to stop selling the land or face the wrath of the law. It was gathered that the land in […]
Metro & Crime

Don charges FG to encourage speaking of local languages in schools

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Federal Government has been advised to encourage speaking of Nigerian local languages in schools and public functions. The Executive Director, Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osun State, Prof Siyan Oyeweso said government must ensure that local languages are included in primary and secondary schools curriculum. Speaking at a colloquium in honour of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica