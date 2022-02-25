Kidnap kingpin, Evans, two accomplice bag life imprisonment for kidnapping

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos Friday sentenced a notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and two others for kidnapping a businessman and Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu.

Evans was convicted and sentenced alongside one Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The trio were docked alongside three others: Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba, who were discharged and acquitted by the court for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

The five defendants were earlier arraigned on August 31, 2017, on a two-count charge for kidnapping Mr Donatus Dunu, on February 14, 2017.

All five defendants, however, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

While delivering his judgment, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution has sufficiently proved its case against the three convicts beyond reasonable doubt.

