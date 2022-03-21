Kidnap: Kwara APC Women Leader shot dead

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin There was pandemonium in Koro, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State yesterday as news of the death of the kidnapped All Progressive Congress (APC) women leader, Mrs Olumo Sunday Abolaji filtered into town.

It would be recalled that a news outlet had earlier reported the kidnap of no fewer than eight people along Araromi Opin/Obbo Ile road in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara.

They were said to be returning from the inauguration of the executive committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ilorin, the state capital. Five of them, male, were reported to have escaped from the den of the kidnappers, leaving behind three women leaders of the party.

New Telegraph checks revealed that: “On Saturday evening a notable politician in Kwara State had released the sum of N20 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers to the politicians in the area which the local vigilances/hunters collected to be handed over to the kidnappers in their hideout in Osi forest.”

It was gathered that as the hunters dropped the ransom at the agreed point, the kidnappers released the three abducted women leaders.

