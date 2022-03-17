Kidnap of four students: Kwara calls for calm

Kwara State Government has called for calm on the recent kidnap of four students of Kwara origin from the Bayero University, Kano and Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa State.

The four kidnapped students are AbdulRasaq Kaothar and AbdulRasaq Shakirat of Bayero University, Kano as well as Suleiman Muhyideen Temitope and Idris Mubarak of Federal University, Jigawa State.

The state’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman Esq, made the call in Ilorin on Thursday, even as he hinted that security agents have been contacted, assuring the people of the state that appropriate measures are currently being put in place to secure the release of the students.

Sulyman said: “We assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped students that the government is already on top of the situation. Government will try everything within its power to ensure the release of the four students unhurt and reunite them with their families. The security agents are already combing the road between Kaduna and Niger states in search of the kidnapped students and we believe they will soon be free.”

