Kidnap: Oyo Police rescue Polaris Bank staff, palm wine tapper

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Men of the Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday rescued the abducted staff of Polaris Bank, Babatunde Dauda, and a palm wine tapper, Oluwaseun Oluokun, who were among the five kidnapped by armed herdsmen on Monday along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road.

It was learnt that herdsmen, numbering about seven, wielding sophisticated rifles and shooting sporadically into the air, had attacked their victims around Ibuso Gbooro, close to Dally Junction, by a quarry site, at about 7am.

A source revealed the Fulani gunmen, who mounted a blockade on the road, forced two Toyota Camry vehicles to a stop, picked two bankers working with Polaris and Wema Banks from one of the cars, and told the driver to get in contact with the victims’ families for the payment of ransom.

The bankers were reported to be on their way to their offices in Ijebu Ode, while the other car occupants were going to Ogbere, Ogun State on different official assignment before they were abducted along with a palm wine tapper who was on his way to tap wine on the farm.

It was learnt that the Divisional Police Officer and police personnel from Idi Ayunre in joint operation with the police tactical teams, the operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, local vigilantes and hunters, Agbekoya and Amotekun Corps, combed the forest for the kidnappers and their victims.

They were able to rescue the victims (the Polaris Bank staff and the palm wine tapper) at Ogunmakin area, at about 1pm on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the victims were rescued without paying ransom, however, the victims were said to have been thoroughly beaten by their captors.

