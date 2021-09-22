Metro & Crime

Kidnap suspect, fuel, bread supplier to bandits nabbed

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police have arrested suspects who supply fuel and bread to bandits in the forest and a physically challenged suspect who threatened to kidnap people in Katsina State.

 

The suspects identified as Lawal Shuibu (32), Sani Lawal (28), Abdulrashid Garba(50) and Tigal Haruna (57), were said to have been arrested along Jibia Katsina forest when they were going to deliver fuel to bandits in the forest.

 

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, in a statement yesterday, said on September 18, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting the suspects, while conveying fuel in a vehicle with registration number XML 347 AA, along Katsina – Jibia road while on their way into the forest.

 

Isah said in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to selling fuel at fringes of the forest to bandits, contrary to executive order and other extant laws of the Federation.

 

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Shafi’u Haruna was also arrested for allegedly supplying fuel to bandits in the forest after much surveillance. The suspect, it was learnt always come to filling stations to buy fuel in Dandume village and after a while he will come back to buy again in his motorcycle,

 

Police Detectives on surveillance patrol of the area then followed him secretly which led the police into an uncompleted building where he was arrested while transferring the fuel into a jerican in the uncompleted building in order to resell to bandits.

 

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and further stated that he came all the way from Sabuwa Local Government Area to buy the fuel and take it to the forest for resell to the bandits

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Human Rights group urges states to domesticate laws to eliminate rape

Posted on Author From Musa Pam

The Centre for Human Rights and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons has urged Attorneys General of states of the federation to facilitate the domestication of federal gender-based laws in their various states in order to eliminate the alarming prevalence of rape. Executive Director of the Centre Barr. John Tsok, in a press statement issued to […]
Metro & Crime

Police offer N10m for information on two suspects

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ten million naira has been announced as a reward for information on the whereabouts of two suspected criminals. In a tweet on Thursday, the Nigeria Police Force asked citizens to report to the closest station, if they have any details that could lead to the arrest of the individuals. Police spokesman, Frank Mba shared […]
Metro & Crime

Veteran journalist, poet, Eddie Aderinokun, dies at 80

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

A veteran journalist, poet, sports administrator and former Vice-Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Eddie Aderinokun, is dead. He died during a brief illness on Sunday at 80, a source close to the family told New Telegraph.   “With great sadness, but with submission to the will of God, we announce the passing on to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica