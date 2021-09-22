Kidnap suspect, fuel, bread supplier to bandits nabbed

Police have arrested suspects who supply fuel and bread to bandits in the forest and a physically challenged suspect who threatened to kidnap people in Katsina State.

The suspects identified as Lawal Shuibu (32), Sani Lawal (28), Abdulrashid Garba(50) and Tigal Haruna (57), were said to have been arrested along Jibia Katsina forest when they were going to deliver fuel to bandits in the forest.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, in a statement yesterday, said on September 18, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting the suspects, while conveying fuel in a vehicle with registration number XML 347 AA, along Katsina – Jibia road while on their way into the forest.

Isah said in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to selling fuel at fringes of the forest to bandits, contrary to executive order and other extant laws of the Federation.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Shafi’u Haruna was also arrested for allegedly supplying fuel to bandits in the forest after much surveillance. The suspect, it was learnt always come to filling stations to buy fuel in Dandume village and after a while he will come back to buy again in his motorcycle,

Police Detectives on surveillance patrol of the area then followed him secretly which led the police into an uncompleted building where he was arrested while transferring the fuel into a jerican in the uncompleted building in order to resell to bandits.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and further stated that he came all the way from Sabuwa Local Government Area to buy the fuel and take it to the forest for resell to the bandits

