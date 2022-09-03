News

Kidnap victim dies after regaining freedom in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

One of the four persons abducted by kidnappers last month in Ondo State, Mr. Bashiru Adekile, is dead. Adekile was kidnapped with the traditional head of Iku quarters alongside two others along Ikare-Owo Highway, while en route Ikare-Akoko from Akure, the state capital. According to family sources, Adekile died on Thursday, two weeks after they were released from the kidnappers’ den. He and other victims spent three days in the forest before they were released after the payment of N4m ransom. Adekile, who was reportedly tortured by his abductors in the forest, had been hospitalised since their release due to internal injury. Meanwhile, an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded the suspected kidnappers, who abducted the late Adekile and the other victims. The suspects were llyasu Lawal, 27, Mohammadu Abubakar Siddi, 26, Garba Bature, 36, Abubakar Dengy, 20 and Mohammed Moshere, 25. They were arraigned for unlawful possession of weapons, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, told the court that the defendants shot one Adejoro Muda, the driver conveying the victims, on the head. Adesegun said that the suspects carted away one Samsung Galaxy note 8 valued at N143,000, one itel Android phone valued at N47,000, a sum of N36,000. Presiding Magistrate, Mayomi Olanipekun, ordered that the suspects should be remanded at Olokuta Correctional Center pending legal advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The case was then adjourned to November 29, 2022.

 

Our Reporters

