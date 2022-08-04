Kidnapped actors, Cynthia, Clemson released

Kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Agbogidi have been released, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced.

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

“They were released by their abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed,” Rollas stated.

The guild on July 29 announced the abduction of the duo after family members confirmed they had not come back from a location at Ozalla town in Enugu State.

In the Wednesday statement, it said that the kidnapped actors had been released unhurt.

“The guild has arranged for medical check-ups and psychological support for the victims. On behalf of their families, we express our heartfelt appreciation to the Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period,” the statement reads.

Rollas urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.

57-year-old Okereke is a famous television personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist while Abogidi is a veteran actor, movie producer and writer famous for his native doctor and chief priest roles in movies.

*Courtesy: TheNewsGuru.com

