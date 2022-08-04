Arts & Entertainments

Kidnapped actors, Cynthia, Clemson released

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Agbogidi have been released, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced.

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

“They were released by their abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed,” Rollas stated.

The guild on July 29 announced the abduction of the duo after family members confirmed they had not come back from a location at Ozalla town in Enugu State.

In the Wednesday statement, it said that the kidnapped actors had been released unhurt.

“The guild has arranged for medical check-ups and psychological support for the victims. On behalf of their families, we express our heartfelt appreciation to the Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period,” the statement reads.

Rollas urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.

57-year-old Okereke is a famous television personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist while Abogidi is a veteran actor, movie producer and writer famous for his native doctor and chief priest roles in movies.

*Courtesy: TheNewsGuru.com

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Toke Makinwa says she’s tired of being an independent woman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has stated that she’s tired of being an independent woman, saying that she wants to be pampered. The multi-talented media personality made this known in the latest episode of her vlog ‘Toke Moments.’ “You know this independent woman thing when you are trying to act like a boss ‘I gat my […]
Arts & Entertainments

EbonyLife begins principal photograph for ‘Chief Daddy 2’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Production has reportedly kicked off for a sequel to EbonyLife film’s 2018 hit comedy ‘Chief Daddy’. According to Mo Abudu, principal photography began on Thursday with Niyi Akinmolayan as director and John Demps as the director of photography. A statement from her reads in part: “It is always great to be back on set. Our […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reality show for job seekers, ‘Breaking-In’, debuts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new reality show, ‘Breaking-In’, that creates a platform for youths to gain insights as well as meaningful career jobs on a live TV show, has debuted. A StarTimes original, Breaking-In held its maiden audition over at the Koga Studio, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday, with thousands of hopeful itching to snag a spot at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica