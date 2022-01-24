Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Bayelsa Commissioner for Commerce released

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Kidnapped Bayelsa Commissioner for Commerce released

 

The kidnapped Bayelsa State Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito, has been released by his abductors.

Otokito regained his freedom on Monday after four days in captivity.

The chief press secretary to the State governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, made the disclosure in a terse statement issued on Monday evening.

Governor Douye Diri, had earlier broken his silence on the abduction of the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, five days after the incident.

He called on Otokito’s assailants to release him unconditionally.

The commissioner was kidnapped on January 20 by gunmen believed to be crude oil thieves from his residence in his community, Otuokpoti, in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Diri, who spoke at the 12th Kolokuma-Opokuma Thanksgiving Day in Sampou, his community, on Sunday, said that the state’s laws prohibiting kidnapping would be followed to the later against the kidnappers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nollywood film producer, others held for gunrunning

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Policemen attached to the Delta State Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a 38-year-old man, Mike Omoruyi, of Odo Street in Obiaruku for being in possession of arms.   The squad swooped on the suspect while on patrol on Obiaruku-Umuebu Road. When he was searched, one Lar rifle without magazine, one fabricated AK47 rifle, […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack Osun village, kill six family members

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

…killing disheartening, unfortunate –Govt   Lateef Dada Osogbo Armed men have killed six members of a family at Wasinmi area of Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State. Fear has gripped residents of the village as a result of the killing.   Nobody knows the perpetrators of the dastard act and the reason for their […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu lauds Lagos Assembly for backing establishment of 2 new varsities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos yesterday commended the leadership and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for giving legislative backing to the proposed establishment of two new Universities of Education and Science and Technology by the state government.   New Telegraph learnt that the state government is currently making  moves to upgrade the  […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica