Kidnapped Bayelsa Commissioner for Commerce released

The kidnapped Bayelsa State Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito, has been released by his abductors.

Otokito regained his freedom on Monday after four days in captivity.

The chief press secretary to the State governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, made the disclosure in a terse statement issued on Monday evening.

Governor Douye Diri, had earlier broken his silence on the abduction of the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, five days after the incident.

He called on Otokito’s assailants to release him unconditionally.

The commissioner was kidnapped on January 20 by gunmen believed to be crude oil thieves from his residence in his community, Otuokpoti, in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Diri, who spoke at the 12th Kolokuma-Opokuma Thanksgiving Day in Sampou, his community, on Sunday, said that the state’s laws prohibiting kidnapping would be followed to the later against the kidnappers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...