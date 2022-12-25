Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Benue Catholic priest freed, receiving medical attention

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

 

The Benue State Police Command Sunday confirmed the release of the abducted Catholic Priest and Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu.

The Command said in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Sewuese Anene that Rev. Fr. Ojotu was released “due to pressure mounted on the abductors”.

The PPRO said the Priest is currently receiving medical attention adding that investigation to unravel his abduction was still going on.

“Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu has been released by his kidnappers due to pressure mounted on them. He is currently receiving medical attention. Investigation is on going,” the statement said.

Rev. Ojotu was kidnapped last Thursday evening along Okpoga-Ojapo road.

 

